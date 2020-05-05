Some Alabama counties defy Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. What about Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Across Alabama, some law enforcement leaders are choosing to not enforce Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order. Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred posted on Facebook saying he’s told his deputies not to enforce the closures of certain businesses and houses of worship, and the City of Oneonta also posted on Facebook saying it will enforce the order regardless of the Blount County Sheriff’s position.

City of Oneonta’s Facebook Page

News 5 asked city leaders in Mobile if that could happen in the Port City. The simple answer is Mobile will abide by the order, and according to the Health Department, anyone who chooses to not comply could see some trouble.

Mobile County Health Department’s Dr. Rendi Murphree said, “If you are found to be in violation, you could be charged with a misdemeanor offense.”

The Mobile County Health Department is enforcing Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order and so is Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The mayor said, “If I recall properly, I took an oath in this office that I would uphold the laws of the State of Alabama, and I believe that the, what the Governor has done is legal, and so we intend to uphold those laws.”

The Health Department works with the Unified Command and law enforcement checking out the many tips it gets about rule breakers. Dr. Murphree said, “Honestly, it happens so often, and we have a lot of snitches around the county that like to let us know when this is happening and we appreciate your concern for your community, but we are not able to follow up on all of them.”

Mayor Stimpson said the goal is compliance, not to punish people. He said, “We don’t want to create, make criminals out of otherwise law abiding citizens, and so we’ve had a very soft approach to those who have chosen to open when they knew that they should not.”

LATEST POSTS: