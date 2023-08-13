SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about what led up to a deadly Friday night shooting at a home in Semmes, and it all might have started over an argument on social media. According to MCSO, the victim Honesty Holloway Wilkerson, 23, and suspect Curtellius James, 22, knew each other and exchanged heated social media messages.

Semmes Police initially responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Honesty Holloway-Wilkerson, 23, dead from the shooting, and a few blocks down they saw her sister, Germany, 14, with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Semmes Police then called for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation.

According to MCSO, they spoke with two witnesses who said that they and James went out to a restaurant.

When the three of them came back from the restaurant to the home on Ponderosa Drive, investigators say, they noticed James’ belongings were in the yard as well as her car keyed and all four tires flattened.

The witnesses also told investigators that Honesty and her sister, Germany, went to the house and began arguing with Curtellius.

MCSO says during the argument, James pulled out a shot gun and began firing. Investigators say she hit Honesty in the chest; killing her. Her sister began to flee the scene, but James chased her, hitting her in the left thigh.

Witnesses told MCSO that Honesty and Curtellius had been fighting back and forth on social media, but they are unsure what the arguments were over.

Curtellius James is charged with murder and attempted. According to jail records, she is set to have a bond hearing Monday morning.