Smiths Station holding minute of silence Tuesday, March 3, to honor lives lost in deadly tornado

News

by: Greg Loyd

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL) Tomorrow marks one year since the deadly tornado ravaged Lee County and claimed 23 lives in the Beauregard area.

To honor the lives lost, the City of Smiths Station will hold a minute of silence.

Mayor Bubba Copeland invites the community to gather around the flag post at the Government Center campus.

The ceremony starts at 3:03 Eastern time tomorrow afternoon, the exact time the deadly tornado tore through the area one year ago.

Smiths Station also encourages businesses and schools to observe a minute of reflection at the same time.

