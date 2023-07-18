MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a lot riding on today’s vote–and a small number of votes could make a big difference in the city of Mobile. Each area will vote starting at seven this morning. If all four areas vote in favor then more than 25-thousand people would be added to the city’s population.

That would make Mobile Alabama’s 2nd largest city–zipping past Birmingham and Montgomery and still behind Huntsville. The mayor says a yes vote would add city services like trash and garbage, give residents a voice to a place they already pay sales tax, and make permanent police and fire protection from Mobile.

Opponents have argued the city doesn’t represent the values of areas outside the city limits–others worry about increased local taxes or further stretching services the city already supplies to current city limits. This is only open to people who live in one of these four areas

“But they have to have lived in this area from April 18th until the present time. And this is where in past annexation elections, we’ve had some issues,” said Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis. While Mobile’s probate judge doesn’t like to make predictions, traditional voter turnout in a summertime, special, off-year election will likely be very low. In the last annexation vote in Mobile 15 years ago two out of the four areas up for a vote joined the city.