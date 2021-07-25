Small plane makes emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A small plane made an emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the plane landed between mile marker 39 and 40 at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses say they saw the small aircraft circle around before landing. The report states the plane ran out of fuel and was able to safely land on the shoulder of the interstate.





The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) were both contacted. The pilot is making his own arrangements to have the plane safely removed.

“It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate!” troopers said in a press release.