Small business owners fear $15 minimum wage in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some business owners in downtown Pensacola believe $15 minimum will cause problems in their businesses.

The majority of Florida voters voted “yes” to Florida’s Amendment 2 on their ballots. The ballot measure passing means Florida’s minimum wage, currently $8.56 an hour, will increase to $10 starting in September, increasing $1 per year until 2026.

This will make the minimum wage in 2026 $15 an hour.

Many businesses WKRG News 5 spoke to on Wednesday — many only speaking off camera — said they’d love to pay their employees $15 an hour. But if they did, it’d cause their businesses to fail.

Tin Cow owner Joe Abston said his employees already make $15 an hour, but he worries minimum wage could cause cost of goods to go up, putting a strain on a business with already-small profit margins.

“Everything is going to get more expensive because the minimum wage for entry-level employees is going to be $15 an hour at some point,” he said.

Others who have worked in the food industry have the same mindset.

“You go and sit down for a hamburger, and it’s going to be a $30 hamburger versus a $10 hamburger so they can pay for the food, the wages,” Jennifer Bone said. “Everything is going to gradually increase. That’s the fear I have.”

While many people aren’t happy about the minimum wage increase, it’s obvious the majority of Florida voters wanted it.

Voter records show about 61% of Florida voters voted “yes,” while 39% voted no.

Abston said this ballot measure passing is just another obstacle small business owners will have to face.

“This year we had the trifecta,” he said. “We had COVID, Hurricane Sally, and the bridge being out — a deterrent from people coming in from Gulf Breeze and spending their money downtown,” he said. “It’s already hurting us. It’s already doing damage … it’s not looking good.”

