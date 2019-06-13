Sky-deck ledge cracks at Willis Tower

CHICAGO (CNN) — Visitors on a sky-deck in Chicago looked down and saw something scary — a glass ledge splintered into thousands of pieces.

A protective layer covering the glass somehow shattered Monday on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower.

Willis Tower says no one was in any danger.

But the man who took the video says a woman who was there with her two kids turned pale and as very scared.

Workers were later seen fixing the glass.

The protective layer also cracked in May 2014, making for a similar panic.

Chicago’s Willis Tower attracts about 1.5 million visitors each year.

