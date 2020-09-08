‘Skip the Line’ program to cut wait times at Mississippi’s driver service bureaus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau announced the “Skip the Line” program.
The program aims to reduce lines at the state’s driver service bureaus. The program includes several new components to reduce customer wait times:
- Online appointment system: Effective September 14, 2020, customers can schedule an appointment at the location of their choice in the Troop K (Gulf Coast) and Troop C (Jackson Metro) regions. This feature will be available statewide on October 1, 2020. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.
- Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all major driver license stations prior to arriving by visiting this website. This feature will be available at all troop locations on October 1, 2020.
- Online/Mail-in Firearm Renewal: Effective immediately, all firearm permit renewal applications will be mail-in only. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online. This program will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal.
- Removal of Alphabet Schedule: Effective October 1, 2020, all services (including processing of new permits) will be available every day of the week.
