HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said six people have pleaded guilty over the last few months to committing fraud and theft at credit unions across the country, including ones in Alabama.

According to the DOJ, Maria Matei, 22, and Larisa Iordache, 28, both pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The department said 27-year-old Florin Matei pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in October.

Ionut Iamandita, 28, and Milena Iamandita, 25, pleaded guilty in October to the same charges while the DOJ said Marius Iordache, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud in November.

All six were indicted on the same charges back in June. According to the DOJ, between October 2022 and June 2023, the six people defrauded credit unions in Harrisburg, PA, Jacksonville, FL, Saginaw, MI, Albany NY, Dallas, Philidelphia, Florence and Birmingham.

The plea agreements said they used covert video cameras and skimming devices to target ATMS and then collect information to make fraudulent withdrawals totaling more than $5 million.

According to the indictment in the case, the scheme targeted Listerhill Credit Union and Avadian Credit Union. According to its website, Avadian has multiple locations in the Birmingham area, and Listerhill has several offices listed in Florence.

The FBI and the United States Secret Service investigated the case with assistance from the Lauderdale County’s Sherriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sherriff’s Office, Hoover Police Department, and Vestavia Hills Police Department.