Sink Your Teeth Into Black Restaurant Week at Barbquing with my Honey: Presented by Buffalo Rock and Pepsi

Once again, Sink Your Teeth In is back for another run at the most delicious food on the Gulf Coast. However, this time, we are visiting restaurants in honor of Black Restaurant Week with a brand new partnership with Buffalo Rock and Pepsi. For todays episode, Sink Your Teeth In visits Barbquing with my Honey in Midtown Mobile.

Upon my arrival at Barbquing with my Honey, I felt an instant sensation of all of the wonderful smells that were coming out of the kitchen to the point where I felt like Pavlov’s Dog because my mouth instantly began to water. The smell of authentic BBQ smoked ribs and chicken permeated the air from the second that I stepped foot inside. Once inside, I was greeted by the owner Tim Witherspoon who was excited to tell us about the history that led up to him owning one of the best BBQ joints in the Gulf Coast. He said that initially owning a BBQ restaurant was the idea of his wife, as well as the recipe of their patented BBQ Sauce.

After speaking a little while longer, it came to my attention that Tim was planning on opening a new location that will be on Dauphin Street, and the anticipation of the new location was palpable as Tim exclaimed that there will be 22 TVs and 22 seats, so everyone who shows up to the new location will have an enjoyable experience while dining at the new Barbquing with my Honey. However, for now, I would certainly encourage everyone to come and order some BBQ to go from this great establishment.

Check out the video to get the full scope of all of the deliciousness that Barbquing with my Honey has to offer! We would also like to give a special thank you to Buffalo Rock and Pepsi for partnering with WKRG News 5, The Gulf Coast CW and Sink Your Teeth In for making this all possible!