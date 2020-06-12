Silent, virtual auction for American Heart Association is underway

ORANGE BEACH, Ala – (WKRG) Anyone can bid in The American Heart Association’s silent auction that has gone virtual this year because of COVID-19. Normally, only guests of the Baldwin Art for Heart Gala can participate.

The event normally held in the spring has been rescheduled for September 12, 2020 but, AHA is holding the silent auction now through Saturday, June 13th at 8:30 p.m.

WKRG News 5 is the media sponsor for Art for Heart, and Thursday night, Rose Ann Haven participated in a virtual happy hour to promote the auction. Items up for bid include trips, services, art and jewelry.

To register to bid, click here.

https://baldwinartforheart.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse?fbclid=IwAR0n8iRJNaSafwK4iJyrq5qo94J9KxuOFd-RIJ4mQmIkqMzAWyAzTVeCKqs

