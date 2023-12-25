KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Santa came a few days earlier for the chimpanzees at Chimp Haven.

One of the cutest things of 2023 happened this week at Chimp Haven, where a caring staff worked hard to deliver chimps their presents from Santa.

Santa sent the chimpanzees sacks filled with their favorite snacks and other tasty items they like to forage.

Image of a chimp looking up as if to say, “Why?” to the camera (Source: Chimp Haven)

But the chimps were extra excited about the brightly wrapped presents that Santa sent. One of the chimps’ caretakers said that each chimp has their own unique way of enjoying presents. Click here to watch a video of the chimps opening their gifts.

