Should Alabama have a lottery? Alabamians headed to the state line think so

ESTO, Fla. (WDHN) — Alabamians are flocking south to take part in the Megamillions Lottery in Florida.

The Big Daddy Liquor store right across the state line in Esto said that Alabamians make up most of their ticket sales.

“We have almost 75 to 80 percent customers from Alabama playing lottery and many with the jackpot and like that,” Big Daddy Liquor store owner mike Patel said. “Top 5 jacket pot they raise like 10 to 15 times more people coming.”

One Slocomb man said he wishes he could go and play locally instead of driving to Florida.

“That wouldn’t make me have to spend all this extra gas money traveling from Alabama to here every, you know, pretty much every day,” David Dent said.

Another Alabamian said that she doesn’t mind driving to Florida but would much rather have one in Alabama.

She said the money Florida makes off the lottery is beneficial and could help Alabama instead.\

“It’s kind of like free money for Florida,” Alabama resident Morgan Taylor said. “I mean people obviously love it. People come from all over the states. Alabama, Tennessee, I mean Tennessee has their lottery but yeah they definitely could benefit from it I believe so.”

Currently, there is a lottery bill filed in the Alabama State House following recommendations made by a task force by Gov. Kay Ivey.