Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis man faces several charges for his role in a shooting over wearing a mask at a Dollar General store.
According to court documents, Joc’Quinn Perry entered the Family Dollar on Monday without a mask.
Family Dollar employees told him a mask was required while shopping and an argument followed. Perry and another person with him insulted the staff and threatened to “shoot up the place”.
The unidentified victim went outside to see if Perry left the area, and police say Perry then pulled out a pistol and shot at the victim.
The victim returned fire and shot Perry in the hip. Surveillance footage from the store and the St. Louis Police Real Time Crime Center captured the exchange.
