Shots fired at officers, at least 1 wounded in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — At least one police officer has been shot while responding to a possible active shooter situation in Jersey City, CBS New York reports.

There are reports that possibly multiple people are firing at police from a building.

Schools in the area are on lockdown as additional police respond to an area near Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

One business owner told CBS New York he heard more than a hundred gunshots. He said police told him to seek shelter because the shooters had high-powered rifles capable of firing across a long distance.

CBS New York reports police believe there are two shooters, a man and a woman.

This is a developing story.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019