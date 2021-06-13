Shots fired after man points gun at Biloxi police officers

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police officers fired shots at a man after officers say he pointed a gun at them.

On Sunday, June 13, at 1:53 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department responded to the 300 block of Hiller Drive in reference to a possible home invasion. Police say Michael Anthony Hamilton was armed with a handgun when he broke into a residence where his wife was visiting and engaged in a domestic altercation.

Hamilton left the residence, and when officers approached him, they ordered him to drop the handgun. Police say Hamilton pointed the gun in the direction of an officer, and shots were fired. No one was hit during the exchange, and Hamilton was arrested.

After further investigation, officers say Hamilton shot at a person who was visiting the residence.

Hamilton is charged with assault as well as aggravated use of a deadly weapon or means likely to produce death or serious bodily harm. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond.