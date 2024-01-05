MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Shoppes at Bel Air has been evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat, News 5 has learned from witnesses.

Employees and customers at the mall were asked to leave the building, witnesses said.

News 5 has contacted mall management but hasn’t reached them, as of this writing.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating the threat at the former Bel Air Mail, which is located at 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Devon Walsh and Leon Petite contributed to this report.

