Shoplifting suspects sought after

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are looking for two men wanted for a shoplifting incident at West Marine located at Popps Ferry and Pass Road.

Police say the suspects took a machete off a store shelf and walked out without paying for it on August 15, 2020.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112 or Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392- 0641.

