Shoplifting suspects sought after

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are looking for two men wanted for a shoplifting incident at West Marine located at Popps Ferry and Pass Road.
Police say the suspects took a machete off a store shelf and walked out without paying for it on August 15, 2020.
If you recognize the suspects, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112 or Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392- 0641.
LATEST STORIES:
- Warrants issued for 2 men involved in statewide car break-ins
- BananaBall coming to the Hank?
- Alabama ranks second worst for voting access
- Bayside earns right to play for 19th consecutive state title
- NW Floridians prepare for Zeta six weeks after Sally