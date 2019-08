MPD Investigation: Police are Investigating a Shooting in the 800 block of Chin St. where a 55-year-old male has been shot and is confirmed deceased and a 78-year-old female was also injured. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bZd8eJ4Rfq — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) August 28, 2019

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.) — A Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson says MFRD has treated two victims for life-threatening gunshot wounds. One is a woman, approximately 78-years-old. The other victim is a man. We don’t yet know his age.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD is at the scene of a reported shooting on Chin Street.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon near Borer Avenue.

