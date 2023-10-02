MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned about a shooting at 602 Glenwood St. This location is about 2 blocks south of Little Flower Catholic Church.

A neighbor tells News 5 that she heard several gunshots from the direction of the home at that location. She went outside and said she saw a Mobile Police Department cruiser, along with an officer; she said she saw a young male “down” in the backyard.

News 5 is working to confirm this incident’s details with the MPD.

The Mayor’s Chief of Staff James Barber was at the scene; so were Police Chief Paul Prine and The Mobile District Attorney.

Neighbors say police have been called to this home before for reports of vagrancy and that no one lives in the house.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.