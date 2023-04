MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting on Saturday, April 8, on Brownlee Street.

Officers told WKRG News 5 that two people were shot and that they were taken to a hospital. Mobile Police officers at the scene were not able to confirm the severity of the injuries of either victim.

Officers said that the shooting happened around 9:30 PM.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.