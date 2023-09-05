Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Her nominators say April McKeller is the perfect example of an elementary school teacher.

“I started off in first grade, and then I was moved to third grade–I spent thirteen years in third–and then this is my second year in fifth,” she said.

“You got promoted…”

“I did.”

She’s now been teaching for twenty years—a true veteran educator. And her mission is simple. Make a difference.

McKeller said, “When you see a child that struggles and you see that that child has gained something from what you’ve done, it tears at your heart.”

While she gives a lot to her students, they let her know just how much she is appreciated as a teacher—by coming back to visit her time and time again—even after they’re done with their school years.

“When I have students that have gone off to college and they’re doing great things–and they come back and say ‘Ms. McKeller, you were my first grade teacher–it just shows me I’ve made a positive impact,” she said.

And now this veteran teacher is working on another generation.

“The funny thing is some of my students now, I taught their parents.”

Our congratulations to April McKeller and Robbins Elementary School for a job well done.