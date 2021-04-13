“She’s irreplaceable,” Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic school remembers Pre-school teacher who died following house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The principal at Saint Mary’s Catholic School confirmed Lillis Lewis, who was a pre-school teacher for the parish, died in an overnight fire. The fire took place at Lewis’s home on Silverwood Street in Mobile.

Principal of Saint Mary Catholic School, Debbie Ollis said, “She’s just a fabulous person. We are all in a state of shock.”

Ollis told WKRG News 5, Lewis taught at the school since August of 2014. She said, “She just got children and she loved children and it was so obvious and she taught them manners as well as academics. She taught them self-worth and just a super person.”

The loss of Lewis is something felt across campus. Ollis said, “She was a preschool teacher, but she was so much a part of the entire school and she was just one of those people, very charasmatic.”

The school plans on having counselors available for any students who need to talk. Ollis said, “It’s just a void. It’s just a terrible feeling. It’s just been a long day and it’s going to be, she’s irreplaceable, but she would not want us to think of her that way. She was very humble too..”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Saint Mary will have a vigil for Lewis at Saint Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 PM.