Sheriff’s office says deadly Destin Coyote Ugly nightclub shooting deemed ‘justifiable’

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A shooting outside a Destin nightspot that claimed the life of a Crestview man in May has been closed, deemed a justifiable homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office reviewed and approved the findings. A 26-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the torso after being involved in a physical fight that broke out after the club closed in the early morning hours of May 21. Witnesses say he then got out from a vehicle recklessly firing a weapon in multiple directions. A 22-year old Montgomery, Ala., man and his friends were in the immediate area where the rounds were being fired. He told OCSO investigators he fired six to seven shots in return because he was concerned for his safety and the safety of his friends.

A person captured scenes from the incident on his cell phone. Investigators say the video helped corroborate witness statements, as well as the physical evidence recovered from the scene.