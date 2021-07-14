Jackson County Sheriff’s Department warns of Mississippi lottery scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a Mississippi lottery scam.

The sheriff’s department says you should not believe any texts or Facebook messages you receive saying you won a lottery. Earlier this week, a Vancleave woman sent thousands of dollars to two different addresses to pay taxes on a lottery she never won.

The woman told investigators someone named George sent her a Facebook message that she won and instructed her on how and where to pay the taxes.

The sheriff’s department advises people to not send any money to anyone they do not know.