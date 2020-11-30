Sheriff to announce new information in “Baby Jane Doe” death case nearly 4 decades old

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it will release new information this week on a child death mystery that has haunted the area for nearly 4 decades. “Baby Jane Doe” was an infant who was found floating in a river on December 5th 1982.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, “on December 5, 1982, the body of an unidentified child was found in thick brush along the Escatawpa River, beneath the Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Jackson County, MS. The body was that of a white female, approximately 18 months old. She had been deceased less than two days before being found. The child was approximately 2-5” tall and weighed around 25 pounds. Her eye color was indecipherable but was possibly brown or blue. Her hair color was strawberry blonde. The child was found wearing a pink and white checkered “Cradle Togs” dress or shirt and a disposable diaper. She had 12 teeth and appeared to have been well-nourished and cared for. Witnesses recall seeing a young adult female, carrying a baby walking along the Interstate a few nights prior to when her body was found. Authorities believe the baby seen by witnesses could be this unidentified child. The adult female has never been located or identified. The image above is a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist and depicts what the child may have looked like in life.”

The sheriff's office says it will not release any new information until Friday.

