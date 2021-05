SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Shell Oil company says it’s selling one of it’s local refineries.

The Mobile Chemical LP Refinery in Saraland has been sold to Vertex Energy out of Texas for $75 million. The sale is part of Shell’s strategy to consolidate its businesses.

Vertex says it will offer jobs to the current refinery’s workforce. The sale is expected to close by the end of this year.