‘She was just a light’: Friends remember victim of Moffett Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family of the woman and her young son killed Wednesday night on Moffett Road say they’re heartbroken over the loss.

“It was shock, disbelief. Still really can’t believe it,” Nikeland Nichols said.

Nichols has known Deidrana Ariel Jasper for 11 years. Her friends called her Ariel. She was a member of Nichols’ church and would sing with his group.

“She was a bundle of joy. She helped in the community and was an outreach and a giver, and she was just a light. You knew when Ariel entered the room. It was a big loss,” Nichols said.

Her family and friends are heartbroken at the loss of Jasper and her only child, 1-year-old Noah Brown.











“Noah, that was the light of her life. She worked hard for that baby. She sacrificed a lot for that baby. The loss of both of them is just devastating, it’s challenging. It’s a challenging time right now,” Nichols said.

Mobile police say the crash happened after a UPS driver going east on Moffett Road lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes hitting the car Jasper and her son were in. This led to a chain reaction, the truck behind them then hit them, causing them to hit another car in the right lane. Police believe wet roads were a factor.

“We’re going to miss her, we’re going to miss her,” Nichols said.

Nichols says his church is raising money for Ariel’s family, you can donate here.