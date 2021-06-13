‘She didn’t deserve this:’ Vigil held for Mobile woman shot by husband in Orlando

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held Sunday for a Mobile woman who was shot to death in Orlando. Her 3-year-old daughter is recovering from the shooting.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Capucine Carson’s husband, Toffara Snow, admitted to firing 10 rounds into her car — shooting her and her daughter during a fight. Witnesses say they saw Carson and Snow arguing as Carson was trying to drive out of an apartment complex. The fight then escalated to gunfire. Snow later died after shooting himself inside of a Big Lots near the apartments where Capp was killed.

Back in Mobile tonight, those who loved her most are devastated by the loss. The family says she was trying to leave the domestic violence situation the night of her death.

Written in candles on the ground, ‘RIP Capp,” the mother of six, a woman who was respected and described as having a beautiful spirit. Close friend Sharonda Pettway said, “There is so much respect for her because she would take care of anybody even with the amount of kids that she had.”

Those children, left without a mother but holding on to their love for her. Her eldest EJ saying, “My mom is a loving person, she didn’t deserve this.”

Purple was the color of the night, for domestic violence, the nature of her death. Another friend said, “People always say get out but sometimes you don’t know how to until it’s too late.”

With tear-filled eyes and lighted candles at the end of the vigil, it was truly not about how she died but about how she lived. Pettway ending, saying, “We’re going to let her rest in peace, cause she did her time on this earth. And I am always going to love her, and I got her kids forever.”



As for the 3-year-old daughter, the family says she is expected to make a full recovery.

There is GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for Capp. You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.