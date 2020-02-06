Shamrock Shake back at McDonald’s Feb. 19

(CNN) — McDonald’s has several fan-favorites that only appear every now and then, and one of them is the Shamrock Shake. It’s coming back on February 19! The minty green treat has been a favorite for fifty-years. It was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

And if you like Shamrock Shakes, get ready for the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry! It will feature Oreo pieces blended into Shamrock-flavored soft-serve.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide for a limited time.

