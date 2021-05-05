Sex offender accused of molesting two girls in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A registered sex offender has been arrested again after being accused of molestation by two young girls.

John Hale, 60, is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation against a victim less than 12 years of age.

On Dec. 18, 2020, the Alabama Department of Children and Families sent a report to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola in reference to a possible sexual offense involving juveniles. The DCF investigator says two girls disclosed that Hale touched them inappropriately in 2017. One girl was 9 at the time and the other was 7.

In 1996, while serving in the Navy in Clay County, Fla., Hale was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl for six years. Hale pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years confinement but was released after five years and he received a dishonorable discharge from the military.

Hale is in the Escambia County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

