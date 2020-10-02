Seward Farms opens the gates with pony rides, hayrides, corn mazes and more!

LUCEDALE, Ms. (WKRG) — Seward Farms opened their gates today with all of their fall festivities. It was a day for the whole family with so many activities.

WKRG.com Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spent the day at Seward Farms with Susan Seward. They have hayrides, a corn maze, baby pig races, mini-golf, pony rides, cattle, corn cannons, yeehaw sleds and much more! They even have fire pits you can rent to gather around and make s’mores — perfect timing for cooler weather.

“There’s a while lot of things, not only for kids but for the whole family to enjoy together,” Susan said. “We look to the good lord to bless us with good weather and the crops coming up. Sally came in as everyone knows the wind blew for over two days.”

Hurricane Sally laid down all of the corn but the corn follows the sun and rose to around 6 feet tall. This means the corn maze is up and running! Their maze spells out “Farming on Faith.”

“It’s a deep meaning for us because we do rely on God for everything we do,” Susan said. “And we definitely farm on faith, because when Sally came through it was like it was going to be a complete disaster but thank God it didn’t, and we are here and we are going to be open till the 31st.”

Its the perfect place to social distance as the farm is spread out over 30 acres. It is optional to wear a face mask as the mask mandate has expired. The haunted hayrides capacity could be limited depending on how comfortable the guests feel.

