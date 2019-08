OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An estimated 2,000-5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Destin Harbor Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the spill happened at the Destin Water Users lift station at Highway 98 and Benning Drive.

The spill was reported around 8:30 a.m. and stopped about 15 minutes later.

The department doesn’t know exactly how long the sewage had been leaking into the water, but it estimates maybe an hour or two.