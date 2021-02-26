Severe Weather Preparedness: Stock up on these tax-free items this weekend in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is holding its 10th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday this weekend. There is a list below of the items that are tax-free to help you prepare for upcoming severe weather seasons.

Severe weather season is almost here as we inch our way closer to Spring. It is important to always be prepared and to stock up on the supplies that are important to have in case of the event of severe weather. The tax-free items are only available in-store and end at midnight on Monday, Feb. 29.

