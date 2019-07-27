Several arrested in Brewton charged with drug distribution

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department said officers arrested several people as of Friday evening on drug charges and were looking for a few more. According to a Facebook Post made late Friday afternoon, Brewton Police arrested seven men on different drug charges. As of this writing, they were looking to arrest three others on outstanding warrants.
During a period of several months Investigators with the Brewton Police Department Narcotics Division made undercover purchases of illegal narcotics including MDMA(ecstasy), cocaine, synthetic cannabinoids(spice) and marijuana resulting in warrants of arrest for 10 suspects.Brewton PD Facebook Post