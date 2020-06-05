Seven people found shot to death in burning Alabama home

VALHERMOSA SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – A homicide investigation is underway after seven people and a dog were found dead in an Alabama home.

Morgan County Sheriff deputies responded to a gunshot call on Talucah Road around midnight where multiple fatalities were reported. When Deputies arrived they found the home on fire but were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting victims were all adults and consisted of four men, three women, and a dog. The report says all victims were shot dead.

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.