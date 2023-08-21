Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Marine Corps artillery veteran Cody Hill knows all too well what some of his brothers and sisters in the military have been through—and continue to go through.

“I’ve had a couple of friends now that have committed suicide–it’s been tough. And you just start to feel almost as if it’s inevitable,” said Hill. “Once you get it in your head it’s just something very tough to get out of and I struggle on it on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s the reason Hill turned to golf as a way to ease his own mind–but also using the game as a way to help other struggling veterans. Thus, the organization he founded some three years ago called Fore 22–referencing golf, and the belief that some 22 veterans a day commit suicide.

He said, “I just wanted to be able to do something right here in our local community to use as an outreach for mental health help.”

And it’s not just about calling up your veteran buddies for a foursome. It’s more about showing those who need it where that help can be found.

“We’ve done golf tournaments. We have a pop-up golf simulator now so we’ve been doing events around the local area–at the Wharf,” said Hill. “Then we also started a podcast called the Mental Mulligan where my wife and our friend talk about all mental health aspects.”

And while it may not be everyone’s go-to activity–for Cody Hill, golf turned out to be the perfect outlet where stress and trauma can be put aside.

“Any time that I get to get out here and hit some golf balls is a free space in my head–so I love being able to be out here and give back to the community and show people that you can use golf as a mental health outlet,” he said.

And for his efforts, Cody Hill and Fore 22 are being recognized for Serving Those Who Serve.