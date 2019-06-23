Fatal Crash on I-65

UPDATE 11:42 AM MPD confirms the crash was a fatal crash. Here’s a news release:

Mobile, Ala. On Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:44 a.m. police responded to the area of Northbound I-65 at Dauphin Street in reference to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single vehicle had been involved in traffic crash. Preliminary Investigation shows that a white vehicle was travelling north on I-65 when the driver struck the center retaining wall and rolled several times. The driver was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing. Officers are attempting to make notify of a next of kin.

UPDATE 10:13 AM

All lanes of I-65 are reopened. A spokesman with MFRD said one person was ejected.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious crash was reported Sunday morning on I-65 in Mobile. A viewer said it happened just north of the Dauphin Street overpass on I-65 Northbound.

An image from an ALDOT camera shows a large emergency response presence in the left lanes and shoulder of the interstate.