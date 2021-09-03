September 3: Bud Light adding pumpkin spice, ABBA making a comeback with new tech

(WKRG) — Calling all “dancing queens” this first story might help you get your groove on this holiday weekend! ABBA is releasing a new album for the first time in forty years. The new album is not out yet but an entire tour is expected to follow the release this fall.

Voyage will be released on November 5. The band says it is a follow-up to their most popular album ‘The visitors’.

ABBA physically will not be going on tour but they are going to have a virtual tour. They spent weeks recording their body movements and the 22-song set to create the concert experience. ABBA actually used George Lucas’s company to do it.

Tickets go on sale for that series next Tuesday. I just think a call to the mama mia cast is next because I wouldn’t mind a third movie.

Next on the list, a pumpkin spice seltzer.

Bud Light is selling the fall flannel variety pack starting September 6. The pack includes three new flavors and along with apple crisp.

Pumpkin Spice seltzer

Toasted Marshmallow

Maple Pear

The seltzers are 100 calories and 5% ABV and will only be sold until the end of October.

This video broke my heart, but kudos to these men.

A cow was rescued from a tree in Florissant, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

The cow became stuck in the branches trying to escape the floodwaters. St Bernard Parish employees trudged through the waist-deep water using a chainsaw to cut down the tree limbs.