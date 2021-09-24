September 24: Kid kayaks to school, cast announced for Mario movie

(WKRG) — Who’s seen The Conjuring? The house used in that movie was built in 1836 in Rhode Island, then made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster. This is one of the top stories today on WKRG.com.

The house is for sale and with so much exposure, the price does match. $1.2 Million for this Rhode Island home.

Besides the film, the house was home to paranormal activity reports for nearly a decade in the 1970s.

So if you want to star in your own horror film, I guess buy this house.

With three bedrooms one and a half baths, the current owners have held group events and overnight stays in the home. So it could become a little side business as well.

Hopefully, Chris Pratt is good at impersonations. A Super Mario Bros. film is in the works.

The Starlord was cast to play our favorite Italian plumber. Luigi will be played by Charlie Day, and Jack Black will be the voice of Bowser.

If you are a purist and like the original Mario cast, Illumination says they will have cameos from the original voice actors in the film.

Instead of making his parents drive him to school if he misses the bus.

Jason Smith has found a unique route, taking his kayak across the reservoir to his school.

The adventure is about three miles and he was late the first time because he got distracted by the landscape.

The 12-year-old boy scout is making his parents proud too. Jason has dreams of joining the Air Force.

Before that, he wants to ski across the reservoir to school this winter when it freezes over.