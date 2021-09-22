September 22: Asteroids and Disney plus day top the charts on WKRG.com

(WKRG) — One of the top stories on WKRG.com is apparently one many of you are interested in. A huge asteroid is supposed to zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon.

This asteroid passing us is actually more than 90,000 miles away.

According to NASA, 90,000 miles is considered very close because it is closer to entering Earth’s orbit.

This giant rock is called 2021 NY1 and it is moving fast, at a speed of 21,000 miles per hour.

Size-wise, it’s three times the size of the Statue of Liberty, which would be more than 900 feet tall.

The asteroid will pass by us on the same day as the autumn equinox, the official start of the fall season.

This girl gets a gold star for life, check her out. 12-year-old Lexy McRae beat cancer back in 2019.

Now she is adding shoe designer to her resume. The proceeds will go back to the hospital she was treated at.

The shoes are part of Saucony’s, “Run for Good” children’s program, which allows young hospital patients to design sneakers.

Lexy is also a dancer, so making her own shoes was right up her alley. The shoes run for $110 online.

If you have Disney plus, listen up. November 12 is the day you have been waiting for.

Disney announced its first every Disney plus day. Premiere access movies like Jungle Cruise will be free to watch. The service will also release the ‘Shang-Chi’ movie to the platform and so much original content.

Including a new home-alone series, a new short featuring OLAF! Also, a Boba Fett special from Star Wars.