September 10: How to recycle old taco bell sauce packets and see the Schitt’s Creek replica in Mississippi

(WKRG) — That junk drawer can FINALLY be get cleaned out because of this first story! Taco Bell wants our old sauce packets!

TerraCycle is jumping into action to stop the little plastic pouches from getting into our landfills. They will send you a container that you fill up and send back to them free of charge.

In reports this year, Taco Bell said more than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States.

Taco Bell is joining the initiative. They will have signs at all the stores encouraging people to take part in the program.

The company actually stopped serving Mexican pizza to lower the carbon footprint from so many boxes.

Fans of the Candian television show “Schitt’s Creek” mark Hattiesburg Mississippi on your bucket lists.

Hardcore fans turned a spot of the Lucky Rabbit flea market into a Rosebud Motel replica.

The series is very popular on Netflix right now and they even have the tv in the motel replica playing scenes from the show.

Let’s end with a story to touch your heart.

Athens Georgia resident Aaron Wickham took his yard to the next level to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

His front yard featuring the Statue of Liberty, the Twin Towers, rescue workers, and other commemorative symbols.

The yard also hoisting the American flag on the left corner and a tribute to the 13 marines recently killed as the country made plans to leave the Middle East.