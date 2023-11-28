PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Señor Frog’s restaurant in Panama Beach was partially destroyed after a fire broke out overnight.

Firefighters responded to Señor Frog’s off of Front Beach Road, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Panama City Beach officials, smoke poured out from the top-story office area when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, but staff were still there cleaning up.

Nearly 30 firefighters from Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County, and Naval Support Activity Panama City Fire and Emergency Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said two Panama City Beach firefighters received minor burns in the fire and were treated by EMS on the scene. One was taken to an urgent care facility for a follow-up.

The State Fire Marshal’s office ruled the fire accidental. Officials said an air handler or lighting control box is likely what started the fire.

Officials said there was minimal smoke damage to the downstairs area but the upstairs area was destroyed.