

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating gunshots that left a senior citizen injured and caused property damage.

On Thursday, at around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street after receiving a report of gunfire hitting a 77-year-old woman.

GENERAL LOCATION:

The victim, driving south on Houston Street, was shot by two unidentified men who opened fire on a nearby house, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries, and officers observed that the men’s gunfire not only struck the victim’s vehicle but also hit the targeted house and an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway, according to an MPD news release.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Fairhope annual tree lighting: over a million lights downtown