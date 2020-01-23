Senior Bowl players such as Jalen Hurts inspire Gulf Coast students at FCA Senior Bowl Rally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted the Chick-Fil-A Senior Bowl Rally at the Mobile Convention Center this evening. Thousands of students across the Gulf Coast came out to hear some great music and listen to faith testimonies from Senior Bowl players such as Jalen Hurts (OU), Marlon Davidson (AU), and Blake Ferguson (LSU).

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with these three players about what being at the rally tonight meant to them.

Hurts, the quarterback at Oklahoma University explains, “It is a blessing being at the FCA event. I am taking some time from the busy schedule at the Senior Bowl to come give back to the kids and give my testimony…God can put you through a ton of situations. You just have to live by the spirit.”

Davidson, a defensive end at Auburn University exclaims, “It is giving God a chance to work through you…it is all really about putting the Lord Jesus Christ first.”

Ferguson, a deep snapper at LSU says, “Being at the Senior Bowl has been an incredible honor…it has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am really excited for the FCA Rally tonight!”

For these players to take the time out of their busy Senior Bowl schedules to talk with students from across the Gulf Coast tells a lot about who they are – people of character that have a huge impact on the younger generation.

Check out the video for more details and interviews with the players!

LATEST STORIES