Send this WWII veteran a birthday card as he turns 103

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Celebrating a birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic can be hard, as social distancing still needs to take place.
For the vulnerable population, sometimes this just can’t happen.
So, the family of Woodie Sylvester, a WWII veteran and longtime Weatherford businessman and resident, is asking the public to send him a birthday card, as they couldn’t celebrate his 103rd birthday.
His family asks you to send him a birthday card “wishing him the best on this major milestone.”
You can send cards to:
Woodie Sylvester
1021 Gartrell Place
Weatherford, OK 73096
