Senator Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon where owner was arrested for violating stay-at-home orders

(CNN) — Senator Ted Cruz hopped on a plane from Houston to Dallas to get his haircut Friday.

His real purpose was to show support for Shelley Luther, the hairstylist sent to jail for violating stay-at-home orders.

Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail this week and given a seven thousand dollar fine for keeping her salon open.

The Texas Supreme Court ordered her release Thursday.

After the controversy, Governor Greg Abbott changed his executive order, removing jail time as a penalty.

Luther’s case has been a rallying cry for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Sen. Ted Cruz says, “What are we doing when there’s a police sting trying to go after beauticians for trying to earn a living? I mean, last I checked, there are some real criminals in the world.”

Luther isn’t the only hairdresser targeted by law enforcement.

Two beauticians in Laredo were arrested last month after an undercover police officer found them soliciting customers on social media.

Governor Abbott has said under his new executive order, they will not be fined or have to serve time in jail.

LATEST STORIES: