Senator Hawley tests negative for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was in the Rose Garden when President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.
Due to Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Hawley was tested as well. His test has since come back negative. He tweeted the news just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
