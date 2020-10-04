Senator Hawley tests negative for coronavirus

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was in the Rose Garden when President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

Due to Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Hawley was tested as well. His test has since come back negative. He tweeted the news just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories