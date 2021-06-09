Sen. Tommy Tuberville criticizes Biden administration’s infrastructure plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is speaking out about what he sees as an out-of-touch presidential administration.

In a statewide press call with reporters Wednesday, Tuberville spoke on a variety of issues he believes are hurting Alabamians, including the state of the U.S. economy.

“As we were fighting the pandemic, 56% of voters still said they were better off than they were before President Trump was in office. To be sure, this unprecedented economic growth was derailed by COVID, but it was completely destroyed by President Biden,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville also took aim at Biden and Democrats’ massive infrastructure package that has so yet failed to find a bipartisan compromise.

“Their definition of infrastructure is human and social. (It) has really nothing to do, very little to do with the bridges and roads and the broadband, dams and waterways. It’s just unfortunate,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville also took issue with President Joe Biden’s stance on the immigration crisis at the southern border, claiming that the situation has gotten worse. He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Latin America but not the border and offered his thoughts on what needs to be done.

“There are two immediate fixes we can do right now: enforce our immigration laws and allow construction of the border wall to continue. This is a no-brainer,” Tuberville said.

But the Senator and former Auburn coach did find some common ground with Democrats. Tuberville urged Alabamians who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to do so, saying it’s the one way to get a win against the virus.