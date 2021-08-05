Sen. Tommy Tuberville again pushes for Alabamians to get educated about COVID-19 vaccines

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaking on what he views as the shortcomings of the Biden administration, ranging from the economy to immigration. (Courtesy Tommy Tuberville)

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) – As COVID-19 cases in Alabama continue to surge, there has been an uptick in the percentage of Alabamians choosing to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is urging more people to get the facts about vaccinations and to get their shots.

Tuberville maintains vaccines should not be mandated but says Alabamians who are skeptical need to get the best information possible before making a decision.

“This virus is not going anywhere. I’m not saying it’s going to be around a long, long time, but we can’t say it’s not going to be here for a long, long time,” Tuberville said on a media call with an Alabama reporter.

Tuberville, who himself is vaccinated, knows many of his constituents have their doubts about how serious the virus threat is, and on how safe vaccines are.

“Masks, you should use at your own discretion. Vaccinations, the same thing. This is a free country. You get to do what you want to. But please make an education decision,” Tuberville said.

To make that decision, Senator Tuberville is asking those on the fence about vaccines to talk to their own doctor and not rely on what they read and see on social media.

Tuberville was also critical of the CDC and its changing guidelines, saying it hurts the government’s credibility in reaching those skeptical of masking and vaccines.